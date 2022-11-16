Late Mecklenburg County commissioner honored with Order of the Hornet

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners honored late commissioner Ella Scarborough with the Order of the Hornet during Tuesday night’s meeting.

It’s the highest honor bestowed by the board and is given to someone who’s displayed valor or high order of service.

Scarborough passed away in May at 75 years old. During the meeting, a bow and her nameplate were on the chair where she normally sat.

“My mom had an incredible legacy here in the city of Charlotte and we are so grateful that she decided to serve,” Scarborough’s daughter said during the ceremony.

Scarborough made history serving her community. She was the first black woman elected to Charlotte City council in 1987, and in 2016, the first black woman to serve as county commission chair following her election to the commission in 2014.

A native of Sumter, S.C., Scarborough was also the first Black woman to run for mayor of Charlotte and the United States Senate in N.C.

