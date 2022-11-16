PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Intoxicated man assaults driver with hot dog, deputies say

FILE - A hot dog was used to strike a man in a face, starting a fight, authorities said.
FILE - A hot dog was used to strike a man in a face, starting a fight, authorities said.(Maksim / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Will Volk and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/Gray News) – A car passenger accused of being drunk slapped the driver in the face with a hot dog Friday night, according to Columbia County deputies.

Authorities were called to a McDonald’s, where a deputy found a man identified only as Javon stumbling into the road with swollen, bloody lips, WRDW reported.

Javon would only tell the deputy that he was thrown out of a car by a member of the military.

“Javon was extremely intoxicated and unable to stand on his own or speak clearly, so any further statements were unattainable,” the deputy said.

Officials spoke with a McDonald’s employee who said he saw a car erratically pull into the parking lot and abruptly stop.

He said he called deputies because he thought people inside the car were fighting when it started to shake violently.

Authorities said a fight began after Javon had gotten drunk and started distracting the driver by hitting him in the face with a hot dog.

According to officials, Javon got out of the car and hit the driver in the face through the window and put him in a headlock.

The responding deputy said the driver bit Javon and then accelerated the vehicle to get away from the assault.

Javon was taken to the hospital for evaluation, and a warrant for battery was issued for him, authorities said.

