Human remains found; identified as missing man from Gaston County

CHERRYVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials have identified human remains that were found by a hunter in the Cherryville area in Gaston County last week.

According to the Gaston County Police Department, the remains are those of Quintin Lee Allen Roark, who was reported missing on July 14 of this year.

Roark was last seen alive on July 12 in the area of Flat Rock Drive, which is near where his remains were found.

The hunter made the discovery in the area of Aderholdt Road and Gaston Webb Chapel Road.

Investigators do not currently believe that his death was the result of foul play.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Medical Examiner’s Office identified the remains.

An investigation is ongoing and anyone who may have information, is asked to contact Det. J.N. Hanline of the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320 or call 911.

