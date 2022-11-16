PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Human remains found; identified as missing man from Gaston County

Quintin Roark had been missing since July of this year.
Authorities have identified human remains found in the Cherryville area as belonging to Quintin...
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHERRYVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials have identified human remains that were found by a hunter in the Cherryville area in Gaston County last week.

According to the Gaston County Police Department, the remains are those of Quintin Lee Allen Roark, who was reported missing on July 14 of this year.

Roark was last seen alive on July 12 in the area of Flat Rock Drive, which is near where his remains were found.

The hunter made the discovery in the area of Aderholdt Road and Gaston Webb Chapel Road.

Investigators do not currently believe that his death was the result of foul play.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Medical Examiner’s Office identified the remains.

An investigation is ongoing and anyone who may have information, is asked to contact Det. J.N. Hanline of the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320 or call 911.

Related: ‘He was my best buddy’: Family of missing Lincolnton father pleading for answers in his disappearance


