Harris Teeter deals Nov. 16 - 23: Turkey, ham, pumpkin, butter, cranberry sauce

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With inflation raising the cost of traditional Thanksgiving foods, saving money where possible has become even more important for Americans.

WBTV has put together a list of current sales on Thanksgiving staples at Harris Teeter.

NOTE: Harris Teeter recently announced it was canceling side dish orders due to quality concerns, but is still accepting orders for turkeys, hams, and prime rib.

Dry pantry ingredients

Self-rising or all-purpose flour, 4-5lbs, Harris Teeter: $1.99

Unbleached flour, 5lbs, Harris Teeter: $2.19

Organic French-fried onions, 6oz., Simple Truth: $2.99

Wet pantry ingredients

Organic milk, 64oz., Simple Truth: 2 for $7

Butter, 16 oz. half or quarter sticks, Land O Lakes: Buy one, get one free

Shredded cheese, 6-8oz., Kraft: Buy two get three free

Organic cranberry sauce, 16 oz., Simply Truth: $2.29

Chicken broth, 42oz., Pacific: Two for $6

Vegetables

Sweet potatoes, Farmers Market: 25 cents per pound

Green asparagus, Farmers Market: $1.99 per pound

Celery sticks, Private Selection: $3.29 per pack

Organic broccoli florets, Simple Truth, 12 oz.: 2 for $5

Canned corn or green beans, 14.5-15.25 oz., Harris Teeter: Buy one, get one free.

Canned organic pumpkin, 15 oz., Simple Truth: $2.20

Canned pineapple slices, 20 oz., Harris Teeter: $1.79

Meats

Turkey, 10-14lb., Harris Teeter: 99 cents per pound

Bone-in rib roast or steak, Harris Teeter Rancher Beef: $7.99 per pound

Bone-in rib roast or steak, USDA Choice Harris Teeter Reserve: $9.99 per pound

Spiral sliced honey glazed or brown sugar ham, Harris Teeter: $1.99 per pound

Deals and availability may vary by store. To find your local Harris Teeter, visit harristeeter.com.

