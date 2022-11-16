PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Dry, cool for next week, but rain possible on Thanksgiving

Clouds this evening will give way to clearing skies and much colder temperatures overnight.
Clouds this evening will give way to clearing skies and much colder temperatures overnight.
By Al Conklin
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 7:20 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Low clouds and fog this morning will gradually lift and break, allowing for some sunshine with improving afternoon readings in the middle 50s.

  • Today: Clouds stubborn to break, highs in the 50s
  • Rest of the Week: Chilly temperatures, dry conditions
  • Thanksgiving Week: Starts dry and chilly, ends with rain

Clouds this evening will give way to clearing skies and much colder temperatures overnight. Lows will fall back below freezing in all neighborhoods.

Mostly sunny and unseasonably chilly conditions are in the extended forecast, with highs within a couple of degrees of 50 degrees and lows mostly in the 20s to around 30 degrees right through Monday.

We’ll probably remain dry and chilly Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, but there appears to be a rain chance developing for Thanksgiving that may linger into Black Friday. There will likely be some adjustments needed over time to the long-range forecast, so stay tuned, I will keep you posted!

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a great hump day!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for several N.C. counties on Monday and Tuesday.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for northwestern N.C. counties
Henrietta Goode talks with WBTV Investigative Reporter David Hodges about why she decided to...
South Carolina patient fights back against hospital garnishment, case dismissed
The 1969 holiday classic "Frosty the Snowman"
CBS, ABC announce 2022 holiday special schedules
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says

Latest News

Dry, cool for next week, but rain possible on Thanksgiving
A cold drizzle for tonight, with breaks of sunshine for Wednesday
A cold drizzle for tonight, with breaks of sunshine for Wednesday
First Alert Weather: Tuesday evening forecast
First Alert Weather: Tuesday evening forecast
First Alert Weather Day
Breaks of sunshine for Wednesday but winter-like forecast still ahead