Dry, cool for next week, but rain possible on Thanksgiving
Clouds this evening will give way to clearing skies and much colder temperatures overnight.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Low clouds and fog this morning will gradually lift and break, allowing for some sunshine with improving afternoon readings in the middle 50s.
- Today: Clouds stubborn to break, highs in the 50s
- Rest of the Week: Chilly temperatures, dry conditions
- Thanksgiving Week: Starts dry and chilly, ends with rain
Clouds this evening will give way to clearing skies and much colder temperatures overnight. Lows will fall back below freezing in all neighborhoods.
Mostly sunny and unseasonably chilly conditions are in the extended forecast, with highs within a couple of degrees of 50 degrees and lows mostly in the 20s to around 30 degrees right through Monday.
We’ll probably remain dry and chilly Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, but there appears to be a rain chance developing for Thanksgiving that may linger into Black Friday. There will likely be some adjustments needed over time to the long-range forecast, so stay tuned, I will keep you posted!
Hope you have a great hump day!
Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin
