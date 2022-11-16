Dry, cool for next week, but rain possible on Thanksgiving

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Low clouds and fog this morning will gradually lift and break, allowing for some sunshine with improving afternoon readings in the middle 50s.

Today : Clouds stubborn to break, highs in the 50s

Rest of the Week : Chilly temperatures, dry conditions

Thanksgiving Week: Starts dry and chilly, ends with rain

FIRST ALERT: Low clouds & fog this morning will beak for a little bit of sunshine this afternoon around #CLT. Temperatures around the @wbtv_news area will be better than yesterday, but still below normal for this time of the year. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/PzfgOXaENv — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) November 16, 2022

Clouds this evening will give way to clearing skies and much colder temperatures overnight. Lows will fall back below freezing in all neighborhoods.

Mostly sunny and unseasonably chilly conditions are in the extended forecast, with highs within a couple of degrees of 50 degrees and lows mostly in the 20s to around 30 degrees right through Monday.

FIRST ALERT: The forecast around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area looks cool & dry right thru the middle part of next week. But as we look toward the #Thanksgiving holiday & Black Friday, rain looks to become more of an issue. We're monitoring. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/3y7FNpm0il — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) November 16, 2022

We’ll probably remain dry and chilly Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, but there appears to be a rain chance developing for Thanksgiving that may linger into Black Friday. There will likely be some adjustments needed over time to the long-range forecast, so stay tuned, I will keep you posted!

FIRST ALERT: We ar likely dry around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area right through next Wednesday, so good travel weather leading up to the holiday. But #Thanksgiving itself may bring some rain to our area that could linger into Black Friday, I'm monitoring. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/5VporWyuCn — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) November 16, 2022

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

