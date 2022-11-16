Crime Stoppers: Detectives hoping to identify man who robbed south Charlotte convenience store at gunpoint

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping to identify a man who robbed a convenience store in south Charlotte.

The incident happened Tuesday, October 18 around 9 p.m. at the Sam’s Mart located at 527 Providence Road.

Surveillance video shows the man enter the business and then walk behind the counter. The video then shows the man point a gun at the clerk. The armed intruder can be heard barking orders at the store clerk.

“Put it in the bag! Put it all in the bag!” the man can be heard yelling.

The encounter only lasts about 30 seconds. The suspect appears to get frustrated when the store clerk appears to fumble with the cash register.

“Lift it up! Lift the register up! Put it in the bag!” the suspect can be heard yelling at the man.

The surveillance video shows the man leave the store after getting cash from the clerk. Video footage then shows the man run from the store parking lot.

Detective Rick Smith from the CMPD Crime Stoppers said it is not uncommon to see a robbery happen around 9 p.m.

“It can happen any time of the day. We’ve had robberies throughout the day actually, in the daylight,” said Smith.

Smith said he was also not surprised to see an armed robbery at a business in south Charlotte.

“It’s happening far too often, so I’m not surprised. It’s happening all over Charlotte,” noted Smith.

Police say the suspect is about 5′10″ and 170 pounds. Detectives said he was wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants with “NBA” written on the left thigh next to the NBA logo. He also wore black latex gloves during the robbery.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

