Cold weather continues with below-freezing temps through early next week

After a foggy start this morning, clouds will clear out to make way for at least partly cloudy skies with high temperatures much warmer than yesterday in the middle 50s.
Cold mornings ahead that will feature below-freezing temperatures through early next week.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cold mornings ahead that will feature below-freezing temperatures through early next week.

•     Today: Mix of sun & clouds, warmer & dry

•     Workweek: Sunny, chilly

•     Weekend: Freezing mornings, chilly afternoons

After a foggy start this morning, clouds will clear out to make way for at least partly cloudy skies with high temperatures much warmer than yesterday in the middle 50s. Once the sun sets, temperatures will make a plunge to the lower 30s come Thursday morning.

Charlotte hourly planner
Charlotte hourly planner(WBTV)

Nothing but sunshine in the forecast for Thursday with high temperatures near 50°. Overnight, temperatures will drop to the middle 20s by Friday morning!

More sunshine Friday into the weekend with freezing mornings followed by chilly afternoons with high temperatures in the lower 50s. This pattern continues into early next with a continued dry outlook.

The next best chance for rain will come late next week (Thanksgiving & Black Friday) which could bring showers our way. Stay tuned as we finetune that forecast!

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Dress warmly!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

