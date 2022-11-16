CMPD investigating homicide after person shot and killed in northwest Charlotte
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place in northwest Charlotte on Tuesday evening.
According to police, a victim was pronounced dead on Griers Grove Road.
Medic said the victim was shot and a second patient was transported to the hospital with injuries.
WBTV is heading to the scene and more information will be released when available.
Also Read: Man arrested in Gastonia for setting fire to Tony’s Ice Cream shop in August
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.