PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Ballantyne YMCA to expand pool, build dome for year-round swimming

Construction for the dome will begin once the pool closes following next summer.
YMCA pool dome example
YMCA pool dome example(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Morrison Family YMCA in Ballantyne will be renovating its pool and building a retractable dome to cover an expanded pool.

The YMCA says the project will be a DynaDome structure that will cover the pool to create a year-round aquatic experience that will positively impact the children, family and community served.

The update will include a redesign with the expansion of the current pool to eight lanes, along with a new pool deck. These will be ready for members and campers by the summer of 2023.

Construction for the dome will begin once the pool closes following next summer.

“This enclosure will allow us to expand our aquatics programming to offer year-round swimming lessons, lap swimming, swim team, adaptive swim, athletic training, water therapy, water group exercise and family engagement opportunities,” the YMCA told WBTV.

This two-phase project will expand the Y’s drowning prevention and water safety efforts by teaching more children and adults how to swim, and will provide members an additional year-round amenity for health and wellness.

Also Read: Harris Teeter deals Nov. 16 - 23: Turkey, ham, pumpkin, butter, cranberry sauce

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
Henrietta Goode talks with WBTV Investigative Reporter David Hodges about why she decided to...
South Carolina patient fights back against hospital garnishment, case dismissed
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for several N.C. counties on Monday and Tuesday.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for northwestern N.C. counties
Breaking News
Amber Alert canceled after missing 9-year-old N.C. boy found
The 1969 holiday classic "Frosty the Snowman"
CBS, ABC announce 2022 holiday special schedules

Latest News

UVA shooting victims memorial
Chadwell on cancellation of game after deadly shooting: ‘We’re 100% behind University of Virginia’
Authorities have identified human remains found in the Cherryville area as belonging to Quintin...
Human remains found; identified as missing man from Gaston County
The speedway’s operation team has been hard at work since mid-October stringing lights, running...
Down to the wire: Crews putting finishing touches on Speedway Christmas
Biden and first lady visiting Cherry Point on Monday