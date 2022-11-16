Ballantyne YMCA to expand pool, build dome for year-round swimming

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Morrison Family YMCA in Ballantyne will be renovating its pool and building a retractable dome to cover an expanded pool.

The YMCA says the project will be a DynaDome structure that will cover the pool to create a year-round aquatic experience that will positively impact the children, family and community served.

The update will include a redesign with the expansion of the current pool to eight lanes, along with a new pool deck. These will be ready for members and campers by the summer of 2023.

Construction for the dome will begin once the pool closes following next summer.

“This enclosure will allow us to expand our aquatics programming to offer year-round swimming lessons, lap swimming, swim team, adaptive swim, athletic training, water therapy, water group exercise and family engagement opportunities,” the YMCA told WBTV.

This two-phase project will expand the Y’s drowning prevention and water safety efforts by teaching more children and adults how to swim, and will provide members an additional year-round amenity for health and wellness.

