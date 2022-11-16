PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Charlotte road closures announced ahead of uptown Thanksgiving Parade

WBTV will air the Thanksgiving Eve Parade LIVE starting at 6:00 p.m.
WBTV First Alert Traffic with uptown Charlotte in the background
WBTV First Alert Traffic with uptown Charlotte in the background(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The 2022 Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade is near and street closures around Charlotte are already being announced ahead of the big event in uptown.

WBTV will air the Thanksgiving Eve Parade LIVE at 6:00 p.m. on November 23, 2022.

ALERT: Charlotte road closures announced ahead of Thanksgiving Parade
ALERT: Charlotte road closures announced ahead of Thanksgiving Parade(Center City Partners)

STREETS IMPACTED: Tryon Street from Brooklyn Village Avenue to Good Samaritan Way

ROADS CLOSED: 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 22

ROADS REOPENED: 11:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 23, or 12:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 24, following the parade

STREETS IMPACTED: Tryon St. between 9th St. and 11th St. including cross streets 10th St. and Montford Pt. St.

ROADS CLOSED: 5:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 23

STREETS IMPACTED: Martin Luther King Blvd. to Brooklyn Village Ave and Levine Ave.

ROADS CLOSED: 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 23

ROADS REOPENED: 11:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 23 following the parade

STREETS IMPACTED: Parade route: Tryon St. from 9th St. to Morehead St.

ROADS CLOSED: 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 23

ROADS REOPENED: Immediately following the parade

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
Henrietta Goode talks with WBTV Investigative Reporter David Hodges about why she decided to...
South Carolina patient fights back against hospital garnishment, case dismissed
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for several N.C. counties on Monday and Tuesday.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for northwestern N.C. counties
Breaking News
Amber Alert canceled after missing 9-year-old N.C. boy found
The 1969 holiday classic "Frosty the Snowman"
CBS, ABC announce 2022 holiday special schedules

Latest News

Discussions will continue Wednesday night about a proposal to build toll lanes on Interstate 77...
Group could send proposed I-77 toll lanes to N.C. transportation officials
Group could send proposed I-77 toll lanes to N.C. transportation officials
Authorities were called to a deadly crash early Monday morning in northeast Charlotte's NoDa...
Deadly crash closes Matheson Avenue in northeast Charlotte
Authorities were called to a deadly crash early Monday morning in northeast Charlotte's NoDa...
Pedestrian struck, killed on Matheson Avenue in northeast Charlotte