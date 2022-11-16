Charlotte road closures announced ahead of uptown Thanksgiving Parade
WBTV will air the Thanksgiving Eve Parade LIVE starting at 6:00 p.m.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The 2022 Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade is near and street closures around Charlotte are already being announced ahead of the big event in uptown.
STREETS IMPACTED: Tryon Street from Brooklyn Village Avenue to Good Samaritan Way
ROADS CLOSED: 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 22
ROADS REOPENED: 11:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 23, or 12:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 24, following the parade
STREETS IMPACTED: Tryon St. between 9th St. and 11th St. including cross streets 10th St. and Montford Pt. St.
ROADS CLOSED: 5:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 23
STREETS IMPACTED: Martin Luther King Blvd. to Brooklyn Village Ave and Levine Ave.
ROADS CLOSED: 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 23
ROADS REOPENED: 11:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 23 following the parade
STREETS IMPACTED: Parade route: Tryon St. from 9th St. to Morehead St.
ROADS CLOSED: 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 23
ROADS REOPENED: Immediately following the parade
