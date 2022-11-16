Boots the cat celebrates 14 years at ‘Guys’

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Good help can be hard to find nowadays. But one pet feed store in Williston has an employee so versatile and friendly, other companies could only dream of having her on their teams.

The staff at Guy’s Farm and Yard in Williston are all very nice, but there’s one team member who really excels in customer service. “She’s pretty much PR, she just greets customers, hangs out,” said the store’s Will Guy. Boots is a former mouser turned public relations extraordinaire. “She was never a great mouser, but yeah, she caught some mice.”

Boots turns 14 next week and has spent most of her life at the store after being adopted from a litter of barn kittens. “Nearly everyone that comes in knows her and wants to pet her and say hi,” Guy said.

“Boots is so sweet. When I brought my grandchild last year, she looked for Boots, too,” said Pam Handy, a customer.

And as much as customers love her, she loves them right back. “We will never have a store cat like her. She just loves people, and especially loves little kids. When the little kids come in with their little high-pitched voices, she’ll get down and start following them around,” said the store’s Chrissey McCarty.

Boots is dealing with a thyroid issue that store officials say is managed well with medicine. And despite waning energy levels, she still manages to get into some kitty mischief. “She’ll dive into cat food bags and treats and different things. Once in a while if you come down the cat food aisle, you can get a deal on a bag that she’s torn open and we had to tape,” Guy said.

Boots offered no comment on the allegations. Insubordination aside, she has job security many of us can only dream of. “She’s a great co-worker, a great co-worker. She’s a great greeter,” McCarty said.

Customer service, pest control, food sampling, public relations, and most importantly, morale -- Boots does it all. “Hardest working cat in town. Wish I had that job,” said Tracy Rosen, a customer.

