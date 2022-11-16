PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Biden and first lady visiting Cherry Point on Monday

(POOL via CNN Newsource)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WITN) - President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will be in Eastern Carolina on Monday.

The White House said the Bidens will be at Cherry Point to participate in a Friendsgiving dinner with Marines and military families.

The visit is part of the White House’s Joining Forces Initiative.

Biden was last in North Carolina in April when he visited North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro.

As a senator in 2008, Biden campaigned at East Carolina University as Barack Obama’s running mate. In 2009, as vice president, he visited Duplin County.

The White House said more information will be released on this month’s presidential visit.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
Henrietta Goode talks with WBTV Investigative Reporter David Hodges about why she decided to...
South Carolina patient fights back against hospital garnishment, case dismissed
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for several N.C. counties on Monday and Tuesday.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for northwestern N.C. counties
Breaking News
Amber Alert canceled after missing 9-year-old N.C. boy found
The 1969 holiday classic "Frosty the Snowman"
CBS, ABC announce 2022 holiday special schedules

Latest News

UVA shooting victims memorial
Chadwell on cancellation of game after deadly shooting: ‘We’re 100% behind University of Virginia’
Authorities have identified human remains found in the Cherryville area as belonging to Quintin...
Human remains found; identified as missing man from Gaston County
The speedway’s operation team has been hard at work since mid-October stringing lights, running...
Down to the wire: Crews putting finishing touches on Speedway Christmas
YMCA pool dome example
Ballantyne YMCA to expand pool, build dome for year-round swimming