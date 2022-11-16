PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Amber Alert issued for 9-year-old boy in North Carolina

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Bentley Gunner Stancil.
Bentley Stancil
Bentley Stancil(Amber Alert)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WENDELL, N.C. (WBTV) - An AMBER Alert has been issued for an abducted 9-year-old boy in Wendell, North Carolina.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Bentley Gunner Stancil. He is approximately 4-foot-7, 75 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen on Wednesday wearing a long sleeve black hoodie, black school backpack, blue jeans, and black and white sneakers.

The abductor is unknown. Stancil was last seen traveling east on Wendell Boulevard on foot from the Hardee’s Restaurant in Wendell.

Please call 911, or 919-796-3317, or *HP if you see him.

Read: CMPD investigating homicide after person shot and killed in northwest Charlotte

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for several N.C. counties on Monday and Tuesday.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for northwestern N.C. counties
Henrietta Goode talks with WBTV Investigative Reporter David Hodges about why she decided to...
South Carolina patient fights back against hospital garnishment, case dismissed
Devin Chandler
‘A fantastic human being:’ CMS, out-of-state teammates and coaches remember student killed in U.Va shooting
Rock Hill police are searching for answers after a man was found shot dead early Monday morning.
Police arrest 4 juveniles in death of 38-year-old man in Rock Hill apartment

Latest News

Non-profit EMS station accepting $20K donation needed in River Hills community
Deputies credited with saving man from burning home in Rowan County
The state of housing in Charlotte report released
The state of housing in Charlotte report released
Ski and snowboard season officially underway
Ski and snowboard season officially underway
REPORT: Charlotte LYNX manager “directed controllers to violate safety rules” at last job