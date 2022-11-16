PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Amber Alert canceled after missing 9-year-old N.C. boy found

Breaking News
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WENDELL, N.C. (WBTV) - An AMBER Alert for an endangered 9-year-old boy in Wendell, North Carolina has been canceled, officials said.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office was searching for Bentley Gunner Stancil, who had last been seen on Tuesday traveling east on Wendell Boulevard on foot from the Hardee’s Restaurant in Wendell, according to the alert.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, officials confirmed the child had been found and the Amber Alert was canceled.

No other details were immediately available regarding where the child was found and his condition.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

17-year-old killed, man injured in northwest Charlotte shooting