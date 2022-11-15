PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Woman found dead inside Gaston County home after it caught fire, police say

The fire happened right across from Forest Heights Elementary School on Monday night.
A woman was found dead inside a home after in caught fire in Gastonia on Monday night.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One woman was found dead after her body was found inside a home that had caught fire Monday night in Gastonia.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, firefighters responded to the 2500 block of Linwood Road, which is right across the road from Forest Heights Elementary School, around 9:27 p.m.

Police are urging people to avoid the area if possible due to a heavy police and fire department presence.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

