Watauga County Schools moves to remote learning due to threat of freezing rain

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:47 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Students in Watauga County Schools will learn remotely on Tuesday due to the threat of freezing rain during the morning commute, district officials announced.

A tweet from the district states the holiday/snow program will open at 8:30 a.m.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties in northwestern North Carolina for Tuesday.

The advisory covers Avery County and parts of Caldwell and Burke counties, which began at 11 p.m. Monday and stays in effect until 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Alleghany, Ashe and Watauga counties are also covered by the advisory, which began at 5 a.m. Tuesday, and runs through 5 p.m. Tuesday night.

Both Ashe County Schools and Avery County Schools are operating on a two-hour delay Tuesday.

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

