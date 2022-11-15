PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

UVA RB Mike Hollins out of ICU, awake and alert after second surgery following shooting

Credit: UVA
Credit: UVA(Credit: UVA)
By Eddie Callahan and Isabella Ledonne
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia running back Mike Hollins is out of his second surgery, is doing well and is off a ventilator, the law office of Gordon McKernan told WDBJ7, saying the office was cleared from the family to report on Hollins’s status.

McKernan is a lawyer in Hollins’s native town of Baton Rouge. He is not representing the running back, but Mike Hollins’ mother is an employee and “long time family friend of the McKernan’s.”

Hollins is awake and alert, and is communicating. He was previously in the ICU but is now doing better.

University of Virginia Head Football Coach Tony Elliott was asked Tuesday afternoon about the status of his junior running back, one of five people shot during the UVA tragedy Sunday night.

Elliott said he is unaware of the current status of his injuries, but that he has visited with Hollins and his family in the hospital.

According to Sports Illustrated as of late Monday night, he was is in critical condition, on a ventilator and scheduled to undergo a second surgical procedure Tuesday for a gunshot wound.

An excerpt from the Sports Illustrated article can be found below:

“It’s been a long 24 hours,” says Gordon McKernan, a lawyer in Hollins’s native town of Baton Rouge. “Mike is a fighter.”

McKernan, a close friend of the Hollins family, spoke to Mike Hollins’s mother, Brenda, earlier Monday. Brenda has worked for McKernan’s law firm for the past seven years, and his son John played AAU basketball and high school football with Hollins. McKernan agreed to speak on the family’s behalf.

“It’s been hard,” McKernan says. “He is what you want your son to be. He’s that guy. He’s been at our house so much. We’ve gone on trips with them. He is polite, respectful, smart. He’s driven, tenacious and persistent.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
Henrietta Goode talks with WBTV Investigative Reporter David Hodges about why she decided to...
South Carolina patient fights back against hospital garnishment, case dismissed
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for several N.C. counties on Monday and Tuesday.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for northwestern N.C. counties
Breaking News
Amber Alert canceled after missing 9-year-old N.C. boy found
The 1969 holiday classic "Frosty the Snowman"
CBS, ABC announce 2022 holiday special schedules

Latest News

At Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, students placed flowers outside the North Gate on Monday
UVA cancels Saturday game against Coastal after deadly school shooting
One of the highlights of the year was Haas driver Kevin Magnussen winning the pole for sprint...
Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team preparing to close the season in Abu Dhabi
Charlotte 49ers new football logo
Charlotte 49ers hire Biff Poggi as new head football coach
Hornets stop 8-game slide with 112-105 win against Magic
Charlotte 49ers basketball logo
Niners dominate on both ends, trounce Maryland Eastern Shore, 80-47