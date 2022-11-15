PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
U.S. Marshals offering up to $10k reward for info on Conover murder suspect

Donald Hodges is wanted in the murder of his wife, Tinikia Hodges.
Donald Hodges, 49, is wanted for the death of Tinikia Hodges. She was found dead in her home on May 5.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CONOVER, N.C. (WBTV) - The U.S. Marshals are offering an up to $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted for a Conover murder in May.

Donald Hodges, 49, is wanted for the death of Tinikia Hodges. She was found dead in her home on May 5.

“I want him caught,” Tinikia’s mother told WBTV in May. She found her daughter’s body that day.

[PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Heartbroken family seeks justice as Conover police search for murder suspect]

Donald is described as a bald Black man with brown eyes. He stands about 6′6″ and weighs around 270 pounds.

Marshals said he has connections to North Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and New York, and could be living with family or close friends in those areas.

“It is imperative that we locate and apprehend Donald Hodges quickly to ensure the safety of our communities and help Tinikia’s family find closure,” said Acting U.S. Marshal for the Western District of North Carolina Chris Edge in a press release.

Anyone with information on Hodges’s can anonymously contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED2 or use the USMS Tips App.

