Unseasonably cold weather on its way

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Wet and chilly for the rest of today with a drier, but cold weather pattern setting up for the rest of the week.

First Alert Weather Day Today: Periods of rain, cold

Workweek: Unseasonably cold, dry

Weekend: Dry and chilly

Overcast, foggy, and wet for today with temperatures staying in the 40s for the afternoon. Periods of rain will continue through the evening, then tapering off tonight. Overnight, temperatures will drop to the upper 30s with areas of fog developing.

Weather headlines (First Alert Weather)

Beginning Wednesday, a drier weather pattern will take over with the unseasonably cold temperatures becoming the big story. High temperatures for Wednesday will be in the middle to upper 50s with overnight lows near freezing.

Wet and cold - my least favorite weather! Periods of rain will continue today with freezing rain possible in the mountains. I've got your latest radar update coming up at noon on WBTV + when the rain is ending! pic.twitter.com/ZEPEHpXsuM — Bekah Birdsall (@WeatherBBird) November 15, 2022

Thursday and Friday will feature cold mornings near the freezing mark followed by sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. More of this weather in the forecast for the weekend.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Stay warm and dry!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.