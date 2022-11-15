PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Unseasonably cold weather on its way

Rain will taper off overnight.
The rain will at least move out overnight.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Wet and chilly for the rest of today with a drier, but cold weather pattern setting up for the rest of the week.

  • First Alert Weather Day Today: Periods of rain, cold
  • Workweek: Unseasonably cold, dry
  • Weekend: Dry and chilly

Overcast, foggy, and wet for today with temperatures staying in the 40s for the afternoon. Periods of rain will continue through the evening, then tapering off tonight. Overnight, temperatures will drop to the upper 30s with areas of fog developing.

Weather headlines
Weather headlines(First Alert Weather)

Beginning Wednesday, a drier weather pattern will take over with the unseasonably cold temperatures becoming the big story. High temperatures for Wednesday will be in the middle to upper 50s with overnight lows near freezing.

Thursday and Friday will feature cold mornings near the freezing mark followed by sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. More of this weather in the forecast for the weekend.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Stay warm and dry!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for several N.C. counties on Monday and Tuesday.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for northwestern N.C. counties
Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
Devin Chandler
‘A fantastic human being:’ CMS, out-of-state teammates and coaches remember student killed in U.Va shooting
Rock Hill police are searching for answers after a man was found shot dead early Monday morning.
Police arrest 4 juveniles in death of 38-year-old man in Rock Hill apartment
Henrietta Goode talks with WBTV Investigative Reporter David Hodges about why she decided to...
South Carolina patient fights back against hospital garnishment, case dismissed

Latest News

Unseasonably cold weather on its way
Schools in northwestern NC close, go remote due to winter weather threat
Futurecast suggests the morning will go downhill around Charlotte, with rain overspreading the...
First Alert Weather Day: Rainy, cold Tuesday before we start to dry out
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for mountain counties in North Carolina on Tuesday.
Schools in northwestern NC close, go remote due to winter weather threat