Two headed to federal prison for running drug distribution ring

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people are headed to federal prison after being convicted of running a methamphetamine distribution network.

Shane Keith Moore of Leonard Road, Salisbury, was sentenced to the Federal Bureau of Prisons for a period of 7 years 8 months to be served in the Federal Bureau of Prisons followed by 5 yrs probation.

Jessica Nesbitt of Walde Lane, Salisbury, was sentenced to the Federal Bureau of Prisons for a period of 5 years 9 months to be served in the Federal Bureau of Prisons followed by 5 yrs probation

Moore and Nesbitt were the targets of a large scale methamphetamine distribution network that spanned from Rowan County all the way to Boone, NC. Numerous undercover purchases of methamphetamine(s) were made from Moore and Nesbitt.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the United States Department of Homeland Security, Boone Police Department and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

Moore had a previous federal conviction for Methamphetamine Distribution and Manufacture.

All persons sentenced in these cases were prosecuted in federal court where they received more extensive sentences than they would have gotten in state court, according to local investigators. The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office routinely partners with the United States Attorney’s Office to prosecute and remove dangerous offenders from the county.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.