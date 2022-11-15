PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Two headed to federal prison for running drug distribution ring

Two sold, distributed drugs from Rowan to Watauga County
Jessica Nesbitt and Shane Moore were convicted.
Jessica Nesbitt and Shane Moore were convicted.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people are headed to federal prison after being convicted of running a methamphetamine distribution network.

Shane Keith Moore of Leonard Road, Salisbury, was sentenced to the Federal Bureau of Prisons for a period of 7 years 8 months to be served in the Federal Bureau of Prisons followed by 5 yrs probation. 

Jessica Nesbitt of Walde Lane, Salisbury, was sentenced to the Federal Bureau of Prisons for a period of 5 years 9 months to be served in the Federal Bureau of Prisons followed by 5 yrs probation

Moore and Nesbitt were the targets of a large scale methamphetamine distribution network that spanned from Rowan County all the way to Boone, NC.  Numerous undercover purchases of methamphetamine(s) were made from Moore and Nesbitt.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the United States Department of Homeland Security, Boone Police Department and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

Moore had a previous federal conviction for Methamphetamine Distribution and Manufacture.

All persons sentenced in these cases were prosecuted in federal court where they received more extensive sentences than they would have gotten in state court, according to local investigators. The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office routinely partners with the United States Attorney’s Office to prosecute and remove dangerous offenders from the county.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for several N.C. counties on Monday and Tuesday.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for northwestern N.C. counties
Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
Devin Chandler
‘A fantastic human being:’ CMS, out-of-state teammates and coaches remember student killed in U.Va shooting
Rock Hill police are searching for answers after a man was found shot dead early Monday morning.
Police arrest 4 juveniles in death of 38-year-old man in Rock Hill apartment
Henrietta Goode talks with WBTV Investigative Reporter David Hodges about why she decided to...
South Carolina patient fights back against hospital garnishment, case dismissed

Latest News

Breaking News
Pedestrian struck by car in east Charlotte last month has died
Antowane Koontz of Knox School Road, Cleveland, NC was sentenced to 11 years 4 months to be...
Registered sex offender will serve at least 11 years in federal prison on drug charges
Barry Manilow performs at the Allstate Arena on Saturday, July 29, 2017, in Rosemont, IL....
Get ready! Barry Manilow coming to Charlotte for quick early 2023 tour
President Joe Biden pardons Peanut Butter, the national Thanksgiving turkey, in the Rose Garden...
Monroe turkeys to be pardoned from presidential Thanksgiving dinner