Southern Rowan Christmas parade steps off on Tuesday, November 22

The parade will make it's way through Landis beginning at 3:00 p.m., and China Grove at 4:00 p.m.
The parade will make it's way through Landis beginning at 3:00 p.m., and China Grove at 4:00 p.m.
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One of the first Christmas parades in the area is set to step off next Tuesday in Landis and China Grove. The Southern Rowan Christmas Parade will celebrate its 44th year of entertaining crowds.

The parade will begin at 3:00 p.m. in Landis and 4:00 p.m. in China Grove.

This year there are 127 entries that include the Jesse C. Carson High School marching band, the South Rowan Raider Regiment, several local dignitaries, dance groups, emergency services personnel and equipment, and many others.

Ronnie Overcash, the longtime president of the China Grove Little League, will serve as Grand Marshal.

