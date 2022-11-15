Schools in northwestern NC close, go remote due to winter weather threat

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – The threat of winter weather in parts of northwestern North Carolina Tuesday has led to area schools making operational changes.

Students in Watauga County Schools will learn remotely on Tuesday due to the threat of freezing rain during the morning commute, district officials announced.

A tweet from the district states the holiday/snow program will open at 8:30 a.m.

Based on the National Weather Service forecast for freezing rain arriving during morning commute hours, WCS will operate on an inclement weather remote learning day on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The holiday/snow day program will open at 8:30 a.m. pic.twitter.com/0OwUAm843g — Watauga County Schools (@WataugaSchools) November 15, 2022

Ashe County Schools also announced that students will move to virtual learning for the day.

Avery County Schools, which originally were operating on a two-hour delay, will now be closed on Tuesday, district officials said.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties in northwestern North Carolina for Tuesday.

The advisory covers Avery County and parts of Caldwell and Burke counties, which began at 11 p.m. Monday and stays in effect until 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Alleghany, Ashe and Watauga counties are also covered by the advisory, which began at 5 a.m. Tuesday, and runs through 5 p.m. Tuesday night.

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.