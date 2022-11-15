PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Schools in northwestern NC close, go remote due to winter weather threat

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties in northwestern North Carolina for Tuesday.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for mountain counties in North Carolina on Tuesday.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for mountain counties in North Carolina on Tuesday.(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:47 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – The threat of winter weather in parts of northwestern North Carolina Tuesday has led to area schools making operational changes.

Students in Watauga County Schools will learn remotely on Tuesday due to the threat of freezing rain during the morning commute, district officials announced.

A tweet from the district states the holiday/snow program will open at 8:30 a.m.

Ashe County Schools also announced that students will move to virtual learning for the day.

Avery County Schools, which originally were operating on a two-hour delay, will now be closed on Tuesday, district officials said.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties in northwestern North Carolina for Tuesday.

The advisory covers Avery County and parts of Caldwell and Burke counties, which began at 11 p.m. Monday and stays in effect until 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Alleghany, Ashe and Watauga counties are also covered by the advisory, which began at 5 a.m. Tuesday, and runs through 5 p.m. Tuesday night.

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for several N.C. counties on Monday and Tuesday.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for northwestern N.C. counties
Devin Chandler
‘A fantastic human being:’ CMS, out-of-state teammates and coaches remember student killed in U.Va shooting
Rock Hill police are searching for answers after a man was found shot dead early Monday morning.
Police arrest 4 juveniles in death of 38-year-old man in Rock Hill apartment
Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
A school bus in Kentucky crashed and went down an embankment near Salyersville. (Olivia...
Students, driver in school bus crash in Kentucky; 3 airlifted

Latest News

The parade will make it's way through Landis beginning at 3:00 p.m., and China Grove at 4:00 p.m.
Southern Rowan Christmas parade steps off on Tuesday, November 22
The Salisbury Academy Upper School (grades 9-12) is designed to make the journey of discovering...
Salisbury Academy to open location in downtown Salisbury
The Celebration of Lights will then run thru December 30.
Kannapolis tree lighting ceremony is this Saturday, November 19
Mecklenburg County is getting $32.5 million in opioid settlement money over the next 18 years.
Mecklenburg Co. holding hearing on how to spend $32M in opioid settlement money