S.C. begins issuing 2022 income tax rebates to eligible taxpayers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) – Those who live or work in South Carolina will want to keep an eye on their bank account.

The S.C. Department of Revenue has started issuing income tax rebates to taxpayers who are eligible.

🎉🎉🎉 We’ve begun issuing state tax rebates to eligible taxpayers!

- The maximum rebate cap is $800.

- You can track the status of your rebate online!



Back in June, state lawmakers approved the rebates as part of this year’s state budget.

The rebate is based on 2021 tax liability and is capped at $800.

Tax liability is what’s left after subtracting an individual’s credits from the Individual Income Tax that they owe. For those whose tax liability is less than $800, their rebate will be the same amount as their tax liability, SCDOR officials said.

For those whose tax liability is more than or equal to the $800 cap, they will receive a rebate of $800, a news release stated.

Individuals who filed their 2021 S.C. Individual Income Tax return by Oct. 17 will receive their rebate by the end of the year, according to the SCDOR.

Those who filed their returns after the original Oct. 17, 2022, extension deadline have until Feb. 15, 2023, to file their returns in order to be eligible for a rebate.

Individuals can track the status of their rebate online via the SCDOR’s website. A Social Security number or ITIN and line 10 from their 2021 SC 1040 are needed.

