PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

S.C. begins issuing 2022 income tax rebates to eligible taxpayers

Back in June, state lawmakers approved the rebates as part of this year’s state budget.
The South Carolina Department of Revenue has begun issuing income tax rebates, which are capped...
The South Carolina Department of Revenue has begun issuing income tax rebates, which are capped at $800.(South Carolina Department of Revenue /Twitter)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:03 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) – Those who live or work in South Carolina will want to keep an eye on their bank account.

The S.C. Department of Revenue has started issuing income tax rebates to taxpayers who are eligible.

Back in June, state lawmakers approved the rebates as part of this year’s state budget.

Related: Tax cuts, rebates, and raises part of nearly $14B state budget heading to governor’s desk

The rebate is based on 2021 tax liability and is capped at $800.

Tax liability is what’s left after subtracting an individual’s credits from the Individual Income Tax that they owe. For those whose tax liability is less than $800, their rebate will be the same amount as their tax liability, SCDOR officials said.

For those whose tax liability is more than or equal to the $800 cap, they will receive a rebate of $800, a news release stated.

Individuals who filed their 2021 S.C. Individual Income Tax return by Oct. 17 will receive their rebate by the end of the year, according to the SCDOR.

Those who filed their returns after the original Oct. 17, 2022, extension deadline have until Feb. 15, 2023, to file their returns in order to be eligible for a rebate.

Individuals can track the status of their rebate online via the SCDOR’s website. A Social Security number or ITIN and line 10 from their 2021 SC 1040 are needed.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for several N.C. counties on Monday and Tuesday.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for northwestern N.C. counties
Devin Chandler
‘A fantastic human being:’ CMS, out-of-state teammates and coaches remember student killed in U.Va shooting
Rock Hill police are searching for answers after a man was found shot dead early Monday morning.
Police arrest 4 juveniles in death of 38-year-old man in Rock Hill apartment
Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
A school bus in Kentucky crashed and went down an embankment near Salyersville. (Olivia...
Students, driver in school bus crash in Kentucky; 3 airlifted

Latest News

Finding funding for affordable housing projects in Charlotte has become difficult for...
City of Charlotte considers spending more money to lock in affordable housing developments
A woman was found dead inside a home after in caught fire in Gastonia on Monday night.
Woman found dead inside Gaston County home after it caught fire, police say
Beginning in 2023, Juneteenth will be recognized as a paid holiday in the City of Charlotte.
Charlotte City Council votes to make Juneteenth a paid government holiday
Lt. James Maye with the Union County Sheriff’s Office said the agency is purchasing 10 cameras...
License plate cameras helping locate stolen vehicles, stop crime in Union County