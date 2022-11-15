PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Salisbury Academy to open location in downtown Salisbury

The Salisbury Academy Upper School (grades 9-12) is designed to make the journey of discovering and embracing that greatness accessible for each learner.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:20 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury Academy has announced that the Salisbury Academy Upper School will be located at 316 Depot Street in downtown Salisbury.

According to the school, the new downtown location enhances the SA experiential education model by leveraging the community as a classroom and community leaders as educators. Salisbury Academy Upper School students will engage in authentic work daily enhanced by the wealth of resources in the community to build their life skills and personal interests.

Internships with local businesses, visits to local art and theatre centers, and connections to governmental and nonprofit agencies will all be within a few blocks of the school’s location.

The school’s website describes the SA Upper School as an “academic journey is a thoughtful, four-year progression designed to develop students in alignment with the graduate profile (above). Annual themes, such as self-discovery and civic collaboration, braid together learning across all classes and are accentuated by a signature course experience called Compass.”

In their personal and social journey, upper school students have the benefit of engagement in their personal passions, encouragement to grow to their maximum potential, and inspiration from a diverse community of learners. SA students are celebrated as individuals as they, likewise, celebrate the individuality of their peers.

The Upper School provides its students a rich student experience by developing traditions and experiences that mark movement and achievement through these important four years, according to the website. From interest and service clubs to performances, socials, and annual field trips, the Upper School will build enriching student experiences that unite the student body across and within grade levels.

SA Upper School seeks to create partnerships to complement the work of other local educational institutions. For example, dual-enrollment opportunities with Catawba College provide juniors and seniors course options ranging from highly-transferrable general education courses to specific electives addressing personal interests. Collaborations with Rowan-Salisbury Schools and other local institutions continue to develop as well.

The SA Upper School experience can be both affordable and accessible.  A variety of scholarship opportunities are available.  See tuition rates here.

