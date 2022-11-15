PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Rowan-Cabarrus Community College participates in National Artificial Intelligence Incubator Network

Intel and Dell Technologies bring expertise to community colleges and technical schools
The network was launched earlier this year by Intel, Dell Technologies and the American Association of Community Colleges, with the aim of increasing artificial intelligence instruction in community colleges and technical schools to equip graduates with the skills needed for jobs in the growing AI job market.(Rowan-Cabarrus Community College)
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan-Cabarrus Community College is participating in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Incubator Network, an initiative to design and build AI incubator labs in community colleges and technical schools across the United States.

The network was launched earlier this year by Intel, Dell Technologies and the American Association of Community Colleges, with the aim of increasing artificial intelligence instruction in community colleges and technical schools to equip graduates with the skills needed for jobs in the growing AI job market.

Artificial intelligence is implemented in computers and machines designed to perform tasks that mimic the problem-solving and decision-making capabilities of humans. Examples of everyday applications include parking assist features on motor vehicles, digital assistants such as Amazon’s Alexa, and products such as popular robot vacuum cleaners.

“There is no question that the artificial intelligence job market is growing rapidly as the demand for products using this technology increases,” said Rowan-Cabarrus Dean of Technical Programs Zackary Hubbard. “Creating a workforce of people with the technical skills to work in these roles will be critical as the field continues to expand.”

Network member colleges collaborate and share resources on instructional pathways, economic development opportunities, student engagement, and AI best practices. Access to training and curriculum through the AI Incubator Network allows Rowan-Cabarrus to incorporate more robust AI instruction into its current computer programming track. The College’s Information Technology program includes computer programming, networking, cybersecurity and business IT support.

“As the demand for an AI-ready workforce continues to increase, we know it is important for us to be able to train our students for the next generation of jobs,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus. “We are grateful to Intel, Dell, and the American Association of Community Colleges for access to excellent resources that allow us to bring AI instruction into our courses. Our goal is always to help our students build critical skills for competitive job opportunities.”

For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please visit www.rccc.edu or call 704-216-RCCC (7222).

