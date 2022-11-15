PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Registered sex offender will serve at least 11 years in federal prison on drug charges

Antowane Koontz of Knox School Road, Cleveland, NC was sentenced to 11 years 4 months to be...
Antowane Koontz of Knox School Road, Cleveland, NC was sentenced to 11 years 4 months to be served in the Federal Bureau of Prisons followed 5 yrs probation.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County man has been sentenced to more than 11 years in prison.

Antowane Koontz of Knox School Road, Cleveland, was sentenced to 11 years 4 months to be served in the Federal Bureau of Prisons followed 5 yrs probation.  Koontzwas sentenced in United States District Court, Middle District of North Carolina, Winston-Salem, NC, Judge Schroder presiding.

This case was initiated by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit with assistance from the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. 

Authorities said that Koontz had been a “continual problem” in the community with the sheriff’s office receiving numerous complaints from concerned citizens.  After receiving complaint’s the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office made a series of undercover Heroin buys from Koontz and then followed it up with a search warrant and arrest.

Koontz has an extensive criminal history to include being a registered sex offender.  Based off his criminal history he qualified as career offender.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for several N.C. counties on Monday and Tuesday.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for northwestern N.C. counties
Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
Devin Chandler
‘A fantastic human being:’ CMS, out-of-state teammates and coaches remember student killed in U.Va shooting
Rock Hill police are searching for answers after a man was found shot dead early Monday morning.
Police arrest 4 juveniles in death of 38-year-old man in Rock Hill apartment
Henrietta Goode talks with WBTV Investigative Reporter David Hodges about why she decided to...
South Carolina patient fights back against hospital garnishment, case dismissed

Latest News

Barry Manilow performs at the Allstate Arena on Saturday, July 29, 2017, in Rosemont, IL....
Get ready! Barry Manilow coming to Charlotte for quick early 2023 tour
President Joe Biden pardons Peanut Butter, the national Thanksgiving turkey, in the Rose Garden...
Monroe turkeys to be pardoned from presidential Thanksgiving dinner
The network was launched earlier this year by Intel, Dell Technologies and the American...
Rowan-Cabarrus Community College participates in National Artificial Intelligence Incubator Network
Flight attendants held up a number of signs while picketing at Charlotte Douglas International...
Flight attendants picket at CLT Airport, others over contract disputes