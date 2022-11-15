Registered sex offender will serve at least 11 years in federal prison on drug charges

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County man has been sentenced to more than 11 years in prison.

Antowane Koontz of Knox School Road, Cleveland, was sentenced to 11 years 4 months to be served in the Federal Bureau of Prisons followed 5 yrs probation. Koontzwas sentenced in United States District Court, Middle District of North Carolina, Winston-Salem, NC, Judge Schroder presiding.

This case was initiated by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit with assistance from the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said that Koontz had been a “continual problem” in the community with the sheriff’s office receiving numerous complaints from concerned citizens. After receiving complaint’s the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office made a series of undercover Heroin buys from Koontz and then followed it up with a search warrant and arrest.

Koontz has an extensive criminal history to include being a registered sex offender. Based off his criminal history he qualified as career offender.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.