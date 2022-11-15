Record high gas prices projected for Thanksgiving travel

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 7:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Thanksgiving travelers should prepare to pay more than ever during the holiday, according to GasBuddy.

The company projects the national average to be at $3.68 on Thanksgiving day, an increase of nearly 30 cents over last year.

The average would also be more than 20 cents higher than the previous record of $3.44 set in 2012.

“It has been a dizzying year at the pump, with motorists likely feeling nauseous not from the eggnog, but from the roller coaster ride at the pump with record gasoline prices earlier this year, which have fallen significantly since mid-summer,” GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan said.

Despite the increased fuel costs, GasBuddy predicts 38% of Americans will travel over the holiday, a 20% increase over last year’s travel numbers.

“Americans, however, are proving that while we’ll openly complain about high gas prices, most of us aren’t deterred from taking to the highways to observe Thanksgiving with those that matter most to us, especially as precautions from the pandemic have eased,” De Haan said.

Of the 62% of Americans who say they aren’t taking a road trip for Thanksgiving, GasBuddy says 21% are choosing not to drive because of high fuel prices.

GasBuddy predicts the heaviest travel between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon and Friday between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.

GasBuddy says, even with the gas prices, travelers indicated a willingness to travel farther with 23% of survey participants saying they would spend between one and three hours in the car.

