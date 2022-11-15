PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Police: Off-duty officer shoots 2, 1 fatally, kills herself

The shootings happened Monday evening at a home in Rochester, New York.
The shootings happened Monday evening at a home in Rochester, New York.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say an off-duty police officer in western New York state has shot a woman to death, wounded another woman and then killed herself.

The shootings happened Monday evening at a home in Rochester, New York.

Police say 29-year-old Police Officer Tiffani Gatson of the Rochester suburb of Greece shot 27-year-old Angely Solis and a second woman.

They say Gatson then turned the gun on herself.

Solis was pronounced dead at the scene. Gatson was taken to a hospital, where she died. The remaining victim was being treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the shootings stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for several N.C. counties on Monday and Tuesday.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for northwestern N.C. counties
Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
Henrietta Goode talks with WBTV Investigative Reporter David Hodges about why she decided to...
South Carolina patient fights back against hospital garnishment, case dismissed
Devin Chandler
‘A fantastic human being:’ CMS, out-of-state teammates and coaches remember student killed in U.Va shooting
Rock Hill police are searching for answers after a man was found shot dead early Monday morning.
Police arrest 4 juveniles in death of 38-year-old man in Rock Hill apartment

Latest News

A Georgia woman said her French bulldog puppy was stolen from a local dog show.
Stranger runs off with puppy at dog show, owner says
She said she had fallen asleep in a waiting room after nurses ran some tests. (WPMI, CNN,...
Woman wakes up in empty urgent care office
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3,...
Trump prepares to launch third campaign for the White House
Charlotte 49ers new football logo
Charlotte 49ers hire Biff Poggi as new head football coach
Video: Netflix spotted filming 'The Ultimatum' show around Charlotte