Pedestrian struck by car in east Charlotte last month has died

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A pedestrian hit by a car last month died, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed.

Habteselasse Wolde was hit around 7:16 p.m. Oct. 19 on Monroe Road by a 2011 Cadillac SRX.

He was pronounced dead Nov. 11.

Investigators say Wolde was crossing the street and stepped in front of the Cadillac, which was headed south in the right lane. The crash did not happen in a marked crosswalk or intersection, investigators say.

Police say speed or impairment don’t appear to be factors and did not confirm any charges against the driver.

