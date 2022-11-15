Niners dominate on both ends, trounce Maryland Eastern Shore, 80-47

Press release provided by Charlotte 49ers Athletics

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A stifling defensive effort and a second consecutive game with four double-digit scorers pushed the Charlotte men’s basketball team to a dominant, 80-47, victory over Maryland Eastern Shore on Monday night inside Halton Arena.

The victory pushed Charlotte (2-0) to its third consecutive victory over UMES (1-2) under current head man, Ron Sanchez, while the Hawks fell to, 0-2, against Division I opponents.

For a second consecutive game, junior Jackson Threadgill led the Niners in scoring, dropping in 14 points on an efficient, 5-of-7 shooting performance from the field.

Junior Brice Williams and sophomore Igor Milicic Jr. each concluded the evening with 13 points, with Milicic Jr. finishing, 5-of-8 from the field, while Williams was 4-of-6 in total and a perfect, 3-of-3 from 3-point land.

Williams also reeled in seven rebounds and dished out a pair of assists in just 18 minutes off the bench on Monday.

The fourth 49er in double-figures was grad student Montre’ Gipson who totaled 10 points, while knocking in three of his four attempts from the field.

Despite scoring just four points, sophomore center Aly Khalifa stuffed the stat sheet on Monday, nearly tallying a points-rebounds double-double with 10 boards and a game-high seven assists, while finishing with just a single turnover.

Sophomore point guard Lu’Cye Patterson was all over the stat sheet, scoring seven points, pulling in five rebounds, handing out three assists and tallying a pair of steals on the defensive end.

The contest started slowly, with the programs trading minimal buckets across the nights opening four minutes.

Out of the first media timeout, the 49ers ripped the contest open with a 19-2 run across a four-minute span to take a, 23-9 lead with less than 12 minutes to play in the opening frame.

Over the final stages of the first half, Charlotte continued to clamp down on the Hawks defensively—holding them scoreless for a period of over six minutes of game play—and scored efficiently on the offensive end to take a, 41-18 lead into the locker room.

In the second 20 minutes, Charlotte kept its foot on the gas pedal, never leading by fewer than 23, while upping its advantage to 30+ on more than one occasion, before knocking off UMES by 33 at the final buzzer.

IMPACT OVER STATS

Sophomore center Aly Khalifa was all over the stat sheet in Monday’s victory, but his biggest impact came in the form of his sparling +/- mark of +22 in just 23 minutes of action.

Five of Khalifa’s seven assists came in the opening half, helping Charlotte extend its early lead to more than 20 heading into the intermission.

A BALANCED BOX SCORE

Like its season-opening victory over Coppin State, CLT saw 10+ players find the score sheet as 10 of the 13 Niners who saw game time also found the bottom of the cup. 11 of 13 did so in the opener against CSU last Monday.

UP NEXT

Up next, Charlotte will head to Myrtle Beach for its quarterfinal round tilt at the Myrtle Beach Invitational against Boise State on Thursday night. The opening tip from Coastal Carolina’s HTC Arena is set for 7 p.m.

