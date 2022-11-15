PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Neighbors concerned Uptown intersection is dangerous after multiple crashes there this year

By Lileana Pearson
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Josh Benner and his wife moved to Charlotte less than a year ago to the Fourth Ward.

“I’m still getting used to the infrastructure. I moved from Minneapolis and it was a little better there,” Benner said.

And in the last year, he reports seeing about eight cars crash at the Graham and Trade street intersection, and at least two people being hit.

“All their belonging got thrown too so it was not pretty, not fun,” Benner said.

Benner said it’s the yellow flashing arrows that are his main concern. He said when cars try to make the turn through busy traffic they don’t see people on foot or other drivers sometimes. He wants to see a green arrow to help slow down cars and promote awareness.

“It really worries me and that’s why I’ve been so adamant about this intersection, particularly because this is the one that touches my life the closest,” Benner said.

Dylan Sinnott agrees that the area could use some work.

“That road is a 35-mile-an-hour zone and it’s sketchy to walk along,” Sinnott said.

He owns a condo in the area but is now selling it and renting in South End because he didn’t feel safe asking his family to navigate the area.

“It’s not a comforting feeling, it’s not something I would ever ask my girlfriend to do or my parents or anyone like that,” Sinnott said. “I don’t think it is a safe street to walk up and down.”

He said slower speed limits and protected bike lanes would make him feel more comfortable asking friends and loved ones to visit or commute to work in this part of Uptown.

“That street is within the 277 ring so you want it to feel like a city street and not the little highway it is now,” Sinnott said.

WBTV reached out to the Charlotte Department of Transportation, and they said they are aware of the concerns being raised.

