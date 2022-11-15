PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Monroe turkeys to be pardoned from presidential Thanksgiving dinner

The lucky bird and its alternate will be pardoned Nov. 21.
President Joe Biden pardons Peanut Butter, the national Thanksgiving turkey, in the Rose Garden...
President Joe Biden pardons Peanut Butter, the national Thanksgiving turkey, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Bill Seger, chairman of the National Turkey Federation and Andrea Welp, turkey grower from Indiana stand with Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)(Susan Walsh | AP)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBTV) - Two local turkeys will receive a presidential pardon ahead of Thanksgiving.

President Joe Biden will host the National Thanksgiving Turkey pardoning ceremony on Nov. 21 on the South Lawn of the White House.

[Peanut Butter and Jelly spared from Thanksgiving table during White House ceremony]

This will be the tradition’s 75th anniversary.

The 2022 National Thanksgiving Turkey and its alternate were raised near Monroe, according to the White House.

