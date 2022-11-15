Monroe turkeys to be pardoned from presidential Thanksgiving dinner

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBTV) - Two local turkeys will receive a presidential pardon ahead of Thanksgiving.

President Joe Biden will host the National Thanksgiving Turkey pardoning ceremony on Nov. 21 on the South Lawn of the White House.

This will be the tradition’s 75th anniversary.

The 2022 National Thanksgiving Turkey and its alternate were raised near Monroe, according to the White House.

