Mecklenburg Co. holding hearing on how to spend $32M in opioid settlement money

Previously, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein and other attorneys general sued drug manufacturers after a huge spike in overdose deaths.
Previously, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein and other attorneys general sued drug manufacturers after a huge spike in overdose deaths.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County has a pot of money from the National Opioid Settlement and now county leaders are asking for the public’s input on how to use it to help fight opioid abuse.

The county is getting $32.5 million over the next 18 years. A public hearing is happening Tuesday at 6 p.m., at the Charlotte Mecklenburg Government Center on 4th Street. Residents will be able to weigh in on the best way to spend that money.

The money has to be used for prevention, treatment, recovery or other programs related to opioid abuse. Some of the ideas include addiction treatment for incarcerated people, or criminal justice diversion and re-entry programs.

Previously, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein and other attorneys general sued drug manufacturers after a huge spike in overdose deaths.

Related: N.C. among four states that reach $48B settlement framework with drug companies over opioid epidemic

Ward Blanchard is the founder of The Blanchard Institute, a facility devoted to helping people who struggle with substance abuse and mental health. He said in order to make an impact on opioid use disorder, the money needs to be dispersed in multifaceted efforts and resources around the community, “which it looks like our state and our communities are trying to do.”

Those interested in speaking at Tuesday’s public hearing must sign up in advance. Each speaker will have three minutes.

