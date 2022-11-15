PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Man arrested in Gastonia for setting fire to Tony’s Ice Cream shop in August

Around 5:45 a.m. on Aug. 4, the Gastonia Fire Department responded to a fire at Tony’s Ice Cream.
Marvin McCaskill
Marvin McCaskill(Gastonia Police)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been arrested for setting a fire at an iconic Gaston County ice cream shop in early August.

The Gastonia Police Department arrested Marvin McCaskill, 35, of Gastonia for attempted murder and arson-related offenses that occurred at Tony’s Ice Cream during the early morning hours of Aug. 4.

Around 5:45 a.m., the Gastonia Fire Department responded to a fire at Tony’s Ice Cream. Firefighters determined that a fire had occurred inside. An employee who was working inside the business at the time of the fire was not injured.

Surveillance footage shows the person who intentionally set fire to Tony's Ice Cream in Gastonia.
Surveillance footage shows the person who intentionally set fire to Tony's Ice Cream in Gastonia.(Source: Gastonia Police Department)

The Gastonia Fire Marshal’s Office conducted an origin and cause investigation and determined that the cause of the fire was incendiary in nature and contacted the Gastonia PD to begin a criminal investigation.

GPD detectives determined that the suspect broke a window to the business, threw a flammable accelerant inside the broken window, and fled the area.

In late October, investigators obtained a search warrant for a DNA sample to be taken directly from McCaskill.

On Nov. 14, GPD investigators were notified that the DNA sample obtained from McCaskill was a 100% match to the suspect’s DNA recovered at the crime scene.

Investigators obtained a warrant for McCaskill’s arrest charging him with attempted first-degree murder, burning certain buildings, possession of a weapon of mass death and destruction, attempted malicious damage of occupied property by use of explosive or incendiary, and felony breaking and/or entering.

McCaskill was arrested on Tuesday.

Bond information for McCaskill is not yet available.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for several N.C. counties on Monday and Tuesday.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for northwestern N.C. counties
Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
Henrietta Goode talks with WBTV Investigative Reporter David Hodges about why she decided to...
South Carolina patient fights back against hospital garnishment, case dismissed
Devin Chandler
‘A fantastic human being:’ CMS, out-of-state teammates and coaches remember student killed in U.Va shooting
Rock Hill police are searching for answers after a man was found shot dead early Monday morning.
Police arrest 4 juveniles in death of 38-year-old man in Rock Hill apartment

Latest News

Charlotte 49ers new football logo
Charlotte 49ers hire Biff Poggi as new head football coach
Video: Netflix spotted filming 'The Ultimatum' show around Charlotte
Cold rain continues, dry and sunny Wednesday ahead
Cold rain continues, dry and sunny Wednesday ahead
While the Charlotte housing market shows signs of softening, homes in the region that are...
Report: Affordable housing hard to find in Charlotte area