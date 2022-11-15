PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Making pita fritta with pastry chef of Angeline’s in Charlotte

Her family would make them on Christmas Eve morning and then deliver the delicious doughnuts to friends and family to enjoy.
The phrase “pita fritta” can mean a variety of different things depending on the region of Italy you are in.
By Brad Dickerson
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 8:21 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Ever tried pita fritta?

Chef Catie Van Slyke, who is the pastry chef at Angeline’s and Merchant & Trade, remembers her grandfather using pizza dough for the base of his pita frittas and the fry them.

Chef Slyke dropped by the QC Kitchen to give us her take on this holiday treat.

Ingredients:

  • 5 cups bread flour
  • 1 package yeast
  • 2 cups water, 85 degrees F
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 4 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons honey

Directions:

  • In a mixer with a dough hook, mix all ingredients on medium speed until the dough forms a smooth ball and pulls away from the sides of the bowl. Remove from mixing bowl and place in a greased bowl
  • Cover the dough with plastic wrap or a damp towel. Let dough rest at room temperature until doubled in size, approximately 1 hour (or let rest overnight in fridge). Meanwhile, heat your oil to 350 degrees F
  • Once dough is proofed, section off small pieces about two tablespoons in size and shape
  • Gently poke your finger through the center of the dough, trying to keep the shape round
  • Fry the dough on each side until golden brown, about two minutes
  • Remove from oil and drain off any excess
  • Toss the dough in powdered sugar and enjoy

You may also like: Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall makes cherry JELL-O salad

