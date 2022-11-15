PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Hornets stop 8-game slide with 112-105 win against Magic

By Dick Scanlon (Associated Press)
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — LaMelo Ball had 17 points and nine assists, and the Charlotte Hornets stopped an eight-game slide with a 112-105 victory over the Orlando Magic on Monday night.

Charlotte had seven players score in double figures, including its starting lineup. Mason Plumlee had 18 points and 10 rebounds. Terry Rozier scored 17 points, and Kelly Oubre Jr. had 16.

Franz Wagner scored 23 points and Wendell Carter Jr., added 20 for Orlando, but the Magic had 22 turnovers.

Ball, who missed the Hornets’ 113-93 loss at Orlando last month because of a sprained ankle, played in only his second game of the season after missing the first 13.

Charlotte led 93-74 after Ball hit two 3-pointers in quick succession early in the fourth quarter.

Bol Bol and Chuma Okeke made two 3-pointers each to launch Orlando’s only serious run of the game, but the Magic could get no closer than seven.

With the help of 13 Magic turnovers, Charlotte dominated the first half, leading 58-45 at the break despite going 3 for 17 from beyond the arc.

Mo Bamba kept Orlando in the game in the first half with 14 points and seven rebounds.

TIP-INS

Hornets: F Gordon Heyward missed a seventh game with a left shoulder contusion. ... G Dennis Smith (sprained left ankle) missed a second game but might be back Wednesday.

Magic: Rookie F Paolo Banchero (sprained ankle) did not play for the third straight game. ... G Cole Anthony missed a ninth game due to a torn oblique. ... On their current homestand, which ends Wednesday night, the Magic have defeated Golden State, Dallas and Phoenix while losing to Oklahoma City, Houston and Charlotte.

UP NEXT

Hornets: Play at home against Indiana on Wednesday night.

Magic: Play at home against Minnesota on Wednesday night.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

