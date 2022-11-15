PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Former NFL player Thomas Davis is opening a new sports bar and lounge in Uptown

Ten58 will open to the public on Thursday, Nov. 17.
Former NFL player Thomas Davis is opening a new sports bar and lounge in Uptown
Former NFL player Thomas Davis is opening a new sports bar and lounge in Uptown(Alexis Clinton, Axios Charlotte)
By Alexis Clinton
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AXIOS) - Former Panthers player Thomas Davis is opening a sports bar and lounge called Ten58 this week in Uptown.

The name Ten58 is a nod to Davis’ playing days for both the Georgia Bulldogs and the Carolina Panthers (he wore No. 10 for Georgia; No. 58 for Carolina).

What’s happening: Ten58 will open to the public on Thursday, Nov. 17, according to a recent Instagram post.

Why it matters: Davis, a longtime linebacker, was one of the most popular Panthers players in recent history. He opted to remain in Charlotte after retiring in 2021.

» Related Content: A rural town 40 minutes from Charlotte wanted margaritas, so they passed a new law

Context: The new sports bar is located at 430 W. 4th St., in the space that used to be Taproom Social.

  • Taproom Social closed in February as a result of lagging traffic due to the pandemic.

What’s next: The first 20 people at the grand opening will receive a special gift autographed by Davis.

  • The hours for Ten58 have not yet been announced but customers can stop by from 6-11 pm for the grand opening.
  • A representative from Ten58 declined to speak with Axios ahead of the opening. We’ll provide more details as we get them.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for several N.C. counties on Monday and Tuesday.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for northwestern N.C. counties
Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
Devin Chandler
‘A fantastic human being:’ CMS, out-of-state teammates and coaches remember student killed in U.Va shooting
Rock Hill police are searching for answers after a man was found shot dead early Monday morning.
Police arrest 4 juveniles in death of 38-year-old man in Rock Hill apartment
Henrietta Goode talks with WBTV Investigative Reporter David Hodges about why she decided to...
South Carolina patient fights back against hospital garnishment, case dismissed

Latest News

Breaking News
Pedestrian struck by car in east Charlotte last month has died
Antowane Koontz of Knox School Road, Cleveland, NC was sentenced to 11 years 4 months to be...
Registered sex offender will serve at least 11 years in federal prison on drug charges
Barry Manilow performs at the Allstate Arena on Saturday, July 29, 2017, in Rosemont, IL....
Get ready! Barry Manilow coming to Charlotte for quick early 2023 tour
President Joe Biden pardons Peanut Butter, the national Thanksgiving turkey, in the Rose Garden...
Monroe turkeys to be pardoned from presidential Thanksgiving dinner