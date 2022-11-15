Former NFL player Thomas Davis is opening a new sports bar and lounge in Uptown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AXIOS) - Former Panthers player Thomas Davis is opening a sports bar and lounge called Ten58 this week in Uptown.

The name Ten58 is a nod to Davis’ playing days for both the Georgia Bulldogs and the Carolina Panthers (he wore No. 10 for Georgia; No. 58 for Carolina).

What’s happening: Ten58 will open to the public on Thursday, Nov. 17, according to a recent Instagram post.

Why it matters: Davis, a longtime linebacker, was one of the most popular Panthers players in recent history. He opted to remain in Charlotte after retiring in 2021.

Context: The new sports bar is located at 430 W. 4th St., in the space that used to be Taproom Social.

Taproom Social closed in February as a result of lagging traffic due to the pandemic.

What’s next: The first 20 people at the grand opening will receive a special gift autographed by Davis.

The hours for Ten58 have not yet been announced but customers can stop by from 6-11 pm for the grand opening.

A representative from Ten58 declined to speak with Axios ahead of the opening. We’ll provide more details as we get them.

