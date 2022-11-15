First Alert Weather Day: Rainy, cold Tuesday before we start to dry out

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day. In short, it will be wet and cold. An area of low pressure will drift along the northern Gulf Coast, throwing rain and drizzle back our way.

First Alert Weather Day Today : Wet and cold, temperatures hold in the 40s

Rest of the Week : Below-normal temperatures linger through the weekend

Thanksgiving Week: Starts dry and chilly, may end with some rain

Today is a a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area. Just miserably cold & wet all day long. Most neighborhoods will hold firmly in the 40s. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/gl8cqHUgT8 — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) November 15, 2022

In the mountains, there will be a little freezing rain early on, but even there, morning ice will transition over to plain, cold rain. Temperatures will eventually inch up above freezing in the High Country and cold 40s will hold everywhere else.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: @wbtv_news FUTURECAST suggests our morning will go downhill around #CLT with rain overspreading the region from the west. Wet & cold pretty much all day with readings holding in the chilly 40s. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/qoP7SYvM0C — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) November 15, 2022

Showers will taper down this evening, but clouds will hold tough. Lows tonight will fall back into the 30s but remain safely above freezing.

Dry conditions will return Wednesday with morning clouds breaking for some afternoon sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Mostly sunny and unseasonably chilly conditions are forecast for the extended forecast, with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s and lows mostly in the frigid 20s right through Monday. We’ll probably remain dry and chilly Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, but there appears to be a small shower chance developing on Thanksgiving. I will keep you posted!

FIRST ALERT: Cold & wet today in #CLT & the @wbtv_news area, but a dry, chilly pattern will follow, extending into at least early next week. Not set in stone, but some models suggest showers possible here on #Thanksgiving Updates from @Coulter_wx @JMyersWeather & @WeatherBBird pic.twitter.com/IRmJnAYcKU — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) November 15, 2022

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.