First Alert Weather Day: Rainy, cold Tuesday before we start to dry out

By Al Conklin
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 7:25 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day. In short, it will be wet and cold. An area of low pressure will drift along the northern Gulf Coast, throwing rain and drizzle back our way.

  • First Alert Weather Day Today: Wet and cold, temperatures hold in the 40s
  • Rest of the Week: Below-normal temperatures linger through the weekend
  • Thanksgiving Week: Starts dry and chilly, may end with some rain

In the mountains, there will be a little freezing rain early on, but even there, morning ice will transition over to plain, cold rain. Temperatures will eventually inch up above freezing in the High Country and cold 40s will hold everywhere else.

Showers will taper down this evening, but clouds will hold tough. Lows tonight will fall back into the 30s but remain safely above freezing.

Dry conditions will return Wednesday with morning clouds breaking for some afternoon sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Mostly sunny and unseasonably chilly conditions are forecast for the extended forecast, with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s and lows mostly in the frigid 20s right through Monday. We’ll probably remain dry and chilly Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, but there appears to be a small shower chance developing on Thanksgiving. I will keep you posted!

Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

