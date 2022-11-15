PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Firefighters find Bible with minor damage just feet away from fire’s origin

The fire department shared images on Facebook of the book, showing minimal damage, while nearby...
The fire department shared images on Facebook of the book, showing minimal damage, while nearby items had been destroyed.(City of Logan Fire Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN, W. Va. (Gray News) – A Bible was left nearly untouched by a fire at a building in West Virginia.

The City of Logan Fire Department said firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire Monday night that had spread to a neighboring dwelling close by.

Firefighters found a Bible just 3 feet from the spot where the fire had started.
Firefighters found a Bible just 3 feet from the spot where the fire had started.(City of Logan Fire Department)

The fire department said crews were able to extinguish the fire. The first building had extensive fire damage and the second building had minimal damage.

Firefighters found a Bible just 3 feet from the spot where the fire had started. The fire department shared images on Facebook of the book, showing minimal damage, while nearby items had been destroyed.

No one was injured in the incident.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for several N.C. counties on Monday and Tuesday.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for northwestern N.C. counties
Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
Henrietta Goode talks with WBTV Investigative Reporter David Hodges about why she decided to...
South Carolina patient fights back against hospital garnishment, case dismissed
Devin Chandler
‘A fantastic human being:’ CMS, out-of-state teammates and coaches remember student killed in U.Va shooting
Rock Hill police are searching for answers after a man was found shot dead early Monday morning.
Police arrest 4 juveniles in death of 38-year-old man in Rock Hill apartment

Latest News

Man arrested in Gastonia for setting fire to Tony’s Ice Cream shop in August
Harris Teeter canceling side dish orders for Thanksgiving meals
Officers investigate a homicide at an apartment complex south of the University of Idaho campus...
Police: Knife used in deadly attack targeting Idaho students
Russia launched missile strikes on Ukrainian energy sites and civilian infrastructure. (CNN,...
Russian missiles cross into Poland during strike on Ukraine, AP source says
FILE - David DePape is shown in Berkeley, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 13, 2013.
Pelosi attack suspect pleads not guilty to federal charges