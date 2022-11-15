A cold drizzle for tonight, with breaks of sunshine for Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold drizzle to mist will develop overnight as low temperatures fall into the 30s. Wednesday will feature a mostly cloudy start to the day, with clearing skies for the afternoon. Dry, yet chilly temperatures continue for the week ahead.

Overnight lows in the 30s, with a drizzle to mist developing.

More breaks of sunshine for Wednesday, with 50s in the piedmont.

Chilly, yet dry conditions develop for the remainder of the week.

Rain will taper off tonight, with cold overnight low temperatures in the 30s for the piedmont and mountains. Temperatures will hover around freezing for the mountains, so a few icy spots could develop. Even though the rain will taper off tonight, a mist to drizzle looks to linger overnight.

Forecast low temps (WBTV)

Wednesday will feature more breaks of sunshine for the afternoon, with cool afternoon high temperatures in the upper 50s for the piedmont, and around 40 degrees for the mountains. There will be a chance for snow flurries in the NC mountains, yet no major accumulation is expected.

Chilly temperatures continue for the end of the week, yet dry weather looks to continue as well. Thursday afternoon high temperatures will range from the upper 40s in the piedmont, to mid-30 degrees in the mountains.

High temperatures look to be in the lower 50s Friday through the weekend, with partly cloudy skies. The mountains can expect weekend morning low temperatures in the teens, with afternoon high temperatures only in the 30s. The NC ski resorts look to have a great week for snow making!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

