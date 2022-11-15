PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Charlotte hospitals ask kids not visit during flu season

You’re asked to consider leaving kids at home who are still learning how to curb the spread.
After several extremely light-spread years during the pandemic, flu and similar viral infections are back.
By Lileana Pearson
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Novant Health doctors said it’s due to prevention burnout brought on by the pandemic and our immune systems aren’t as strong after staying inside and to ourselves the last couple of winters.

With emergency rooms full of people who are more fragile and susceptible to illness, you’re asked to consider leaving kids at home who are still learning how to curb the spread.

Also Read: Flu season starting earlier than normal ‘atypical’, doctors encourage getting flu shot

“They like to touch each other and they want to touch their mom or dad or grandpa and they can just spread things more easily so it really helps reduce the risk of infection,” Novant Health Medical Director Dr. Charles Bregier said.

Novant Health, Atrium Main, and CaroMount are among those putting this request into effect Wednesday starting at 7 a.m. But doctors want to make it clear, this is for visiting only, not for children who need medical attention.

“Any patient of any age who is having any kind of significant medical problem should of course go to the emergency department and be seen or any other appropriate care place for the kinds of symptoms they should be having,” Dr. Bregier said.

WBTV is told doctors are monitoring flu cases across the area and will roll back the guidance when cases reflect it’s safe.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

