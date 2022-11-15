PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Charlotte 49ers hire Biff Poggi as new head football coach

Poggie becomes Charlotte’s third head coach and replaces Will Healy, who was fired in October following a 1-7 start to the season.
Charlotte 49ers new football logo
Charlotte 49ers new football logo(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte 49ers have hired Francis “Biff” Poggie as their new head football coach.

Poggie becomes Charlotte’s third head coach and replaces Will Healy, who was fired in October following a 1-7 start to the season.

Poggie was the associate head coach of the Michigan Wolverines and has helped Michigan to a 10-0 start this season. He has been with the Wolverines for the past three years under head coach Jim Harbaugh.

“We are extremely fortunate to welcome Biff Poggi as our head football coach,” said Director of Athletics Mike Hill. “He is a transformational leader and has a sterling reputation as a coach, having had phenomenal success at the highest levels of college and high school football. But he is much more than that. He has demonstrated it by pouring himself into young men and communities, and the results have been spectacular. We are thrilled to have Biff and his wife, Amy, join Niner Nation and the Charlotte community.”

Also Read: ‘A fantastic human being:’ CMS, out-of-state teammates and coaches remember student killed in U.Va shooting

Prior to his tenure at Michigan, Poggi founded and led the football program at Saint Frances Academy, a private high school in his hometown of Baltimore, Maryland, to national prominence.

“Biff is a unique leader who shares our vision for success for our football program and University as we join the American Athletic Conference,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. “Most importantly, he shares our values for ensuring a Gold Standard experience for our student-athletes both on and off the field.”

Prior to building Saint Frances Academy, Poggi led his high school alma mater, Gilman School, to 13 Maryland state titles in 19 seasons. Poggi played collegiate football at the University of Pittsburgh and Duke University, with coaching stops at Brown, Temple and The Citadel.

“Biff has been a tremendous asset to our University of Michigan Football program, providing support and mentorship to our coaching staff and players,” said Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. “He has a great football mind, knows how to prepare a team during the week and on game day, and is a coach that aims to change the lives of his players in a positive way. Biff is a trusted agent and known friend, and I know that his leadership and ability to develop a team-first culture will be a huge asset to the Charlotte 49ers.”

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for several N.C. counties on Monday and Tuesday.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for northwestern N.C. counties
Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
Henrietta Goode talks with WBTV Investigative Reporter David Hodges about why she decided to...
South Carolina patient fights back against hospital garnishment, case dismissed
Devin Chandler
‘A fantastic human being:’ CMS, out-of-state teammates and coaches remember student killed in U.Va shooting
Rock Hill police are searching for answers after a man was found shot dead early Monday morning.
Police arrest 4 juveniles in death of 38-year-old man in Rock Hill apartment

Latest News

Video: Netflix spotted filming 'The Ultimatum' show around Charlotte
Marvin McCaskill
Man arrested in Gastonia for setting fire to Tony’s Ice Cream shop in August
Cold rain continues, dry and sunny Wednesday ahead
Cold rain continues, dry and sunny Wednesday ahead
While the Charlotte housing market shows signs of softening, homes in the region that are...
Report: Affordable housing hard to find in Charlotte area