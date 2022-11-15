Charlotte 49ers hire Biff Poggi as new head football coach

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte 49ers have hired Francis “Biff” Poggie as their new head football coach.

Poggie becomes Charlotte’s third head coach and replaces Will Healy, who was fired in October following a 1-7 start to the season.

Poggie was the associate head coach of the Michigan Wolverines and has helped Michigan to a 10-0 start this season. He has been with the Wolverines for the past three years under head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Michigan’s Biff Poggi to Lead Charlotte 49ers Football Program



🔗https://t.co/C2MMtd0WEF pic.twitter.com/v8RWQsGHjE — Charlotte 49ers (@Charlotte49ers) November 15, 2022

“We are extremely fortunate to welcome Biff Poggi as our head football coach,” said Director of Athletics Mike Hill. “He is a transformational leader and has a sterling reputation as a coach, having had phenomenal success at the highest levels of college and high school football. But he is much more than that. He has demonstrated it by pouring himself into young men and communities, and the results have been spectacular. We are thrilled to have Biff and his wife, Amy, join Niner Nation and the Charlotte community.”

Also Read: ‘A fantastic human being:’ CMS, out-of-state teammates and coaches remember student killed in U.Va shooting

Prior to his tenure at Michigan, Poggi founded and led the football program at Saint Frances Academy, a private high school in his hometown of Baltimore, Maryland, to national prominence.

“Biff is a unique leader who shares our vision for success for our football program and University as we join the American Athletic Conference,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. “Most importantly, he shares our values for ensuring a Gold Standard experience for our student-athletes both on and off the field.”

Prior to building Saint Frances Academy, Poggi led his high school alma mater, Gilman School, to 13 Maryland state titles in 19 seasons. Poggi played collegiate football at the University of Pittsburgh and Duke University, with coaching stops at Brown, Temple and The Citadel.

“Biff has been a tremendous asset to our University of Michigan Football program, providing support and mentorship to our coaching staff and players,” said Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. “He has a great football mind, knows how to prepare a team during the week and on game day, and is a coach that aims to change the lives of his players in a positive way. Biff is a trusted agent and known friend, and I know that his leadership and ability to develop a team-first culture will be a huge asset to the Charlotte 49ers.”

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.