Get ready! Barry Manilow coming to Charlotte for quick early 2023 tour

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Music icon Barry Manilow is hosting a seven-show tour that will end in Charlotte.

The tour starts on January 13, 2023, in Florida and ends on January 21, 2023, at the Spectrum Center. It will mark his 50th anniversary as a recording artist.

“I look forward to this upcoming amazing year celebrating my personal milestone with my fans that have been with me throughout these many wonderful years,” said Manilow in a press statement.

He is behind hits like “Mandy,” “I Write the Songs,” “Looks Like We Made It,” “Can’t Smile Without You,” and “Copacabana (At the Copa).”

Having sold more than 85 million albums worldwide, Barry Manilow is one of the world’s all-time best-selling recording artists. The Grammy, Tony, and Emmy Award-winning musician has had 50 Top 40 singles including 12 #1s and 27 Top 10 hits.

Tickets go on presale on Nov. 17 with code SMILE. General public tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Nov. 18 at spectrumcentercharlotte.com or ticketmaster.com.

