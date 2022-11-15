PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Get ready! Barry Manilow coming to Charlotte for quick early 2023 tour

The tour will mark his 50th year as a recording artist.
Barry Manilow performs at the Allstate Arena on Saturday, July 29, 2017, in Rosemont, IL. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)(Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Music icon Barry Manilow is hosting a seven-show tour that will end in Charlotte.

The tour starts on January 13, 2023, in Florida and ends on January 21, 2023, at the Spectrum Center. It will mark his 50th anniversary as a recording artist.

“I look forward to this upcoming amazing year celebrating my personal milestone with my fans that have been with me throughout these many wonderful years,” said Manilow in a press statement.

He is behind hits like “Mandy,” “I Write the Songs,” “Looks Like We Made It,” “Can’t Smile Without You,” and “Copacabana (At the Copa).”

Having sold more than 85 million albums worldwide, Barry Manilow is one of the world’s all-time best-selling recording artists. The Grammy, Tony, and Emmy Award-winning musician has had 50 Top 40 singles including 12 #1s and 27 Top 10 hits.

Tickets go on presale on Nov. 17 with code SMILE. General public tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Nov. 18 at spectrumcentercharlotte.com or ticketmaster.com.

