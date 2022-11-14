PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Winter weather advisory issued for northwestern N.C. counties starting Monday night

Some advisories go into effect at 11 p.m. Monday and run through 5 p.m. Tuesday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties in northwestern North Carolina for Monday night and Tuesday.

The advisory covers Avery County and parts of Caldwell and Burke County beginning at 11 p.m. tonight, and stays in effect until 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Alleghany, Ashe and Watauga counties are also covered by the advisory, beginning at 5 a.m. Tuesday, and running through 5 p.m. tomorrow night.

The National Weather Service says that mixed precipitation is expected with up to one inch of snow accumulation and around one-tenth of an inch of ice accumulation.

Slippery roads could cause hazardous conditions or impact the morning or evening commutes.

The NWS said that most roads will remain well-above freezing temperatures, but urges people to use extra caution on bridges, overpasses and walkways, which could freeze faster.

