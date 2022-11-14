Winter weather advisory issued for northwestern N.C. counties starting Monday night
Some advisories go into effect at 11 p.m. Monday and run through 5 p.m. Tuesday.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties in northwestern North Carolina for Monday night and Tuesday.
The advisory covers Avery County and parts of Caldwell and Burke County beginning at 11 p.m. tonight, and stays in effect until 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Alleghany, Ashe and Watauga counties are also covered by the advisory, beginning at 5 a.m. Tuesday, and running through 5 p.m. tomorrow night.
The National Weather Service says that mixed precipitation is expected with up to one inch of snow accumulation and around one-tenth of an inch of ice accumulation.
Slippery roads could cause hazardous conditions or impact the morning or evening commutes.
The NWS said that most roads will remain well-above freezing temperatures, but urges people to use extra caution on bridges, overpasses and walkways, which could freeze faster.
Stay tuned to WBTV both on-air and online for the latest weather updates.
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.