Winter weather advisory issued for northwestern N.C. counties starting Monday night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties in northwestern North Carolina for Monday night and Tuesday.

The advisory covers Avery County and parts of Caldwell and Burke County beginning at 11 p.m. tonight, and stays in effect until 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Alleghany, Ashe and Watauga counties are also covered by the advisory, beginning at 5 a.m. Tuesday, and running through 5 p.m. tomorrow night.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Ashe and Watauga Counties on Tuesday, due to the chance for icy spots from freezing rain. Tuesday morning low temperatures will be in the 20s for the mountains and upper 30s for the piedmont. #wbtv #clt #ncwx pic.twitter.com/l1fcA7Ti0b — Jason Myers (@JMyersWeather) November 14, 2022

The National Weather Service says that mixed precipitation is expected with up to one inch of snow accumulation and around one-tenth of an inch of ice accumulation.

Slippery roads could cause hazardous conditions or impact the morning or evening commutes.

The NWS said that most roads will remain well-above freezing temperatures, but urges people to use extra caution on bridges, overpasses and walkways, which could freeze faster.

