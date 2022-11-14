Student killed in U.Va shooting lived in Huntersville, source says

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - One of the students killed in a shooting at the University of Virginia Sunday night was from Huntersville, according to Virginia Sports.

Devin Chandler graduated from William Amos Hough High School in Cornelius, according to the website. He previously attended a high school in Tennessee.

A press conference held Monday stated Chandler was one of the people killed in the shooting while Virginia Sports confirmed his hometown.

Chandler was a junior at the university and played wide receiver for the football team.

(From left) Devin Chandler, Level Davis Jr., and D'Sean Perry (University of Virginia)

The shooting happened on a school bus with students on their way back from an off-campus trip.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., also a student, was arrested Monday. Three people were killed and two others were injured.

