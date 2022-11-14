SLED: Lancaster woman accused of sex crimes against a minor

LANCASTER CO., S.C. (WBTV) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced a woman was arrested for sex crimes that took place in 2017 and 2018 involving a minor.

Dena Nicole Rollings Orrell, 35, of Lancaster, S.C. was charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor – second, and three counts of incest.

Arrest warrants say sexual battery started in the fall of 2017 and went through at least August of 2018.

This is a developing story. More information will be published as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.