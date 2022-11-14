PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
SLED: Lancaster woman accused of sex crimes against a minor

Officers say the crimes date back to 2017.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced a woman was arrested for sex crimes that took place in 2017 and 2018 involving a minor.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LANCASTER CO., S.C. (WBTV) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced a woman was arrested for sex crimes that took place in 2017 and 2018 involving a minor.

Dena Nicole Rollings Orrell, 35, of Lancaster, S.C. was charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor – second, and three counts of incest.

Arrest warrants say sexual battery started in the fall of 2017 and went through at least August of 2018.

This is a developing story. More information will be published as it becomes available.

