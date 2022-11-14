Ski mountains prep for skiers, snowboarders this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As colder temperatures settle in and holidays draw closer, ski resorts across the state are making snow and preparing for thousands of skiers and snowboarders this week.

While Sugar Mountain opens Monday, Appalachian Ski Mountain and Beech Mountain welcomed visitors this weekend.

“Oh my goodness, I’m super excited to get out there,” said Gavin van Rensburg.

“We definitely got mountains open on Saturday and that’s dope,” added his friend Steez McFresh.

Brad Moretz, the owner of Appalachian Ski Mountain, said the dropping temperatures make for perfect conditions ahead of the season.

“We’re just thankful to get some good snow-making weather. It’s supposed to get into the teens some, and this is some great weather in November,” said Moretz.

Gunther Jochl, who owns Sugar Mountain resort, added that they are making their final preparations, including adding a new ski lift and making snow before the big day.

“We should be in real good shape to handle whatever business comes this season,” he said.

