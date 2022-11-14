School bus drivers, parents prepare for cold mornings at the bus stop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Families are waking up Monday morning to frigid temperatures and that means a cold start for students who ride the school bus.

Lots of drivers were already at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ Wilkinson Boulevard bus lot around 5 a.m. Monday, cranking up the heat to make sure students stay warm on the way to school.

Parents should keep in mind that it will be cold every morning this week, so they’ll need to remind kids to grab the jacket.

While bus drivers will be warming up the buses early each morning this week due to the cold weather, the group Here Comes the Bus recommends parents dress children in one more layer than they would an adult in the same conditions.

Additionally, parents should choose boots that are large enough to comfortably accommodate two pairs of socks.

Invest in wool or polypropylene socks, as wool suspends moisture and can absorb 1/3 of its own weight before making wearers feel cold or wet.

Parents and students are advised to avoid cotton clothes and socks on chilly mornings. Cotton holds moisture and loses its insulation, making the wearer feel even colder.

Also, parents should buy hand and/or feet warmers to put in their child’s school bag.

First Alert Weather Days are in place Monday and Tuesday due to the cold morning temperatures. Download the free First Alert Weather app to get alerts right to your phone.

