Salisbury’s plan for the future now available for review

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A draft of the City of Salisbury comprehensive plan is now available for public review and feedback through virtual and in-person meetings, and on the city website at //salisburync.gov/forward2040.

Titled, “Forward 2040: Salisbury’s Framework for Growth,” the comprehensive plan is a guide for the City’s urban growth over the next 20 years relating to land use, future growth, physical development, and large-scale improvements. The Forward 2040 steering committee developed the draft plan from residents’ vision of how the community should grow responsibly, and in a way that considers the efficient, equitable and cost-effective provision of city services.

The comprehensive plan process was initiated three years ago to address the city’s challenges and opportunities head-on, though the pandemic interrupted much of the plan’s progress. Now, the steering committee is ready to proceed with the feedback portion of the process.

The draft plan boasts 10 key themes:

· Responsibly-Managed Growth

· Context-Based Urban Design

· Thriving, Livable Neighborhoods

· Sustainable, Clean Natural Environment

· Resilient, Diverse Economy

· Healthy, Active Community

· Equitable & Inclusive Community

· Vibrant Community Atmosphere

· Unique, Dynamic Downtown

· Local & Regional Partnerships

“Public participation is the backbone of the Forward 2040 comprehensive plan,” said Salisbury Planning Director Hannah Jacobson. “While I am proud of the draft plan, it will only get better with feedback from this community.”

Each theme is listed separately on the webpage, each with an opportunity to leave written feedback. Other opportunities are available to review and provide feedback on the draft plan. The community planning department will host a series of in-person meetings:

· Monday, December 5

6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Horizons Unlimited

1636 Parkview Circle

· Thursday, December 8

11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Rowan Museum

202 North Main Street

· Saturday, December 10

10:00 a.m. - noon

RCCC North Campus,

Building 600 Rm 101

1333 Jake Alexander Blvd. South

· January 2023 - TBD

Livingstone College

701 W. Monroe Street

Residents also are able to engage directly with planners who helped create the plan. To sign-up to request small group or one-on-one presentations, visit //salisburync.gov/forward2040, call (704) 638-5230, or email Forward2040@salisburync.gov.

Virtual “office hours” meetings will be held via Zoom:

· Friday, November 18 - Noon to 1 p.m.

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYucu-tqz8iE9xRCSdJC9h6wKc3U_tQ9Jxd

· Friday, December 2 - Noon to 1 p.m.

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcqdeiqrT8qE921tXe4IFIMblxM2Fo5E33S

· Friday, December 9 - Noon to 1 p.m.

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYrc-GprzkiG9W0BfdsgYrFfHQh26vmE6MN

For more information on the draft Forward 2040: Salisbury’s Framework for Growth comprehensive plan, please contact the planning department at (704) 638-5230, or email Forward2040@salisburync.gov.

