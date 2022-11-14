Family favorite: Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall makes Cherry Jell-O Salad

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - “WBTV Family Recipes” is back! Today, Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall whips up a tasty treat that her great-grandmother, Betty, used to make when Bekah was a kid.

It’s a cherry Jell-O salad and it was one of Bekah’s favorites! Here’s how you can make it at home.

WBTV Family Recipes is back! Our own @WeatherBBird made her great grandma Betty’s Cherry @JELLO Salad! Keep an eye out for other @WBTV_News anchors and reporters in the QC kitchen at 9am and 3pm leading up to Thanksgiving! pic.twitter.com/TMd4zeiw2Z — QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) November 14, 2022

Ingredients:

1 can of cherries

1 large package of cherry JELL-O (6oz)

¼ pkg of Philadelphia cream cheese

1 cup chopped pecans

Instructions:

Drain juice from the cherry can. Set cherries aside

Add juice and three cups of water to a pot and boil

Stir the mixture over the package of JELL-O in a large bowl and let it sit

Cut small holes in the cherries and stuff them with cream cheese

Place stuffed cherries in a shallow dish. Pour the Jell-O mixture over the cherries

Add pecans or desired toppings to the top and let it sit

