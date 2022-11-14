Family favorite: Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall makes Cherry Jell-O Salad
We show you how to make it in the QC Kitchen!
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 7:43 AM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - “WBTV Family Recipes” is back! Today, Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall whips up a tasty treat that her great-grandmother, Betty, used to make when Bekah was a kid.
It’s a cherry Jell-O salad and it was one of Bekah’s favorites! Here’s how you can make it at home.
Ingredients:
- 1 can of cherries
- 1 large package of cherry JELL-O (6oz)
- ¼ pkg of Philadelphia cream cheese
- 1 cup chopped pecans
Instructions:
- Drain juice from the cherry can. Set cherries aside
- Add juice and three cups of water to a pot and boil
- Stir the mixture over the package of JELL-O in a large bowl and let it sit
- Cut small holes in the cherries and stuff them with cream cheese
- Place stuffed cherries in a shallow dish. Pour the Jell-O mixture over the cherries
- Add pecans or desired toppings to the top and let it sit
