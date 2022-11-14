Family favorite: Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall makes Cherry Jell-O Salad

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
We show you how to make it in the QC Kitchen!
By Brad Dickerson
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 7:43 AM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - “WBTV Family Recipes” is back! Today, Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall whips up a tasty treat that her great-grandmother, Betty, used to make when Bekah was a kid.

It’s a cherry Jell-O salad and it was one of Bekah’s favorites! Here’s how you can make it at home.

Ingredients:

  • 1 can of cherries
  • 1 large package of cherry JELL-O (6oz)
  • ¼ pkg of Philadelphia cream cheese
  • 1 cup chopped pecans

Instructions:

  • Drain juice from the cherry can. Set cherries aside
  • Add juice and three cups of water to a pot and boil
  • Stir the mixture over the package of JELL-O in a large bowl and let it sit
  • Cut small holes in the cherries and stuff them with cream cheese
  • Place stuffed cherries in a shallow dish. Pour the Jell-O mixture over the cherries
  • Add pecans or desired toppings to the top and let it sit

Check out more WBTV Family Recipes here.

